Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package

Turkish customs officers in northwestern Balıkesir province have seized 298 grams of cocaine found in a cargo package, the provincial Governor’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the package, which arrived from the Netherlands, was opened by western Bursa's Customs Enforcement after learning that the sender is anonymous.

It said that the receiver, who lives in Edremit district, had gone to the U.S. on Dec. 28, 2017.

The efforts are being made to capture the suspect, the statement concluded.

Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM The amount of drugs seized in Turkey is more than the amount seized in all of Europe, the Turkish deputy prime minister said Thursday.In an interview with local broadcaster NTV, Recep Akdağ said drug trafficking generally starts from Afghanistan and reaches Europe through Iran and Turkey.“However, there is another trafficking route which starts from the Netherlands, partly from Belgium and Austria and is targeting Turkey.“The substance -- which are used by young people who end up in a sorry state on the streets -- are manufactured in the Netherlands, Belgium or Austria and partially Poland. Their plight is regularly shown by media outlets," he said.Akdag called on the governments of the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Poland to deal with drug trafficking.“Please, prevent this poison to be manufactured in your countries,” Akdağ said.He added that the end point of the drugs was Turkey and traffickers entering Turkey could go no further.Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations At least 42 suspects, including foreign nationals, were arrested in countrywide anti-narcotics operations on Wednesday, officials said.In the northwestern province of Bursa, police detained 20 suspects of drug trafficking. Ten were remanded in custody, while the remaining suspects were released.Police also seized 157 synthetic drug pills during three separate operations across the province, a police officer, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency.Another eight suspects were nabbed in southern province of Adana. An unrevealed amount of drugs, as well as a rifle, were seized during the raids.Police arrested another three suspects in central Konya province when they stopped a car and found a small amount of a street drug dubbed "bonzai".Recently classified as the most dangerous drug in Turkey, bonzai is derived from a green plant similar to marijuana and contains a chemical called AM-2201, which can be particularly destructive to the brain.In Eskisehir province, central Turkey, police carried out simultaneous raids, arresting two Iranians for alleged drug trafficking.Police also detained two more Iranians in the eastern province of Agri. Around 37 kilograms (81 pounds) of hashish were seized when the police stopped a car carrying the suspects in Dogubayazit district.Another 17 suspects were also arrested in central Aksaray, northern Bartin and eastern Bingol provinces.Over 80 kilograms of hashish seized in central Turkey