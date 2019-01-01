Turkey slaps travel ban on ex-MI6 officer's wife

Turkish authorities have slapped a travel ban on the wife of a former British intelligence officer who was found dead in Istanbul, judicial sources said Thursday.

Swedish citizen Emma Hedvig Christina Winberg, 39, has testified twice in the case saying her husband told her he wanted to commit suicide 15 days before his death. He was getting treatment for a stress disorder, she said.

The mystery surrounding James Gustaf Edward Le Mesurier's death continues as police suspect it was a suicide.

The former MI6 officer was found dead in the street near his apartment on Monday.

His body was sent to London after autopsy.

Le Mesurier was the founder of a Syrian civil defense agency and awarded an Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth in 2016.