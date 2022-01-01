File photo
Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to 49.2 in April, below threshold level for the second consecutive month, according to a closely watched business survey on Thursday.
The figure was slightly down from 49.4 in March, showed data provider Samp;P Global's monthly report, prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.
Manufacturing production slowed for the fifth month running, albeit to a lesser extent than in March owing to a lack of demand, price pressures and the war in Ukraine.
Companies reported difficulties securing new business amid rising prices with new export business slowed for the first time since January.
Exchange rate weakness and the war caused higher cost burdens, with the prices of oil, natural gas and sea transportation all up. In response, manufacturers raised their output charges markedly again.
Andrew Harker, economics director at Samp;P Global, said: “The business climate facing manufacturers in Turkey was challenging again in April as price pressures remained elevated and supply-chain disruption continued."
The war smashed exports which softened for the first time in three months, Harker noted, adding: “That said, both cost pressures and supplier delays were at the least pronounced since September last year, providing some hope that conditions will become more conducive to growth as this quarter progresses.”
Turkey's manufacturing PMI falls to 49.2 in April
EU lawmakers condemn use of violence against Ukrainian women as 'weapon of war'
$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference
Young Pakistani climber scales world’s third-highest peak
West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin
Ukrainian blogger accused of treason for pro-Kremlin propaganda detained in Spain