'Turkey’s top priority to enhance trust in judiciary'

Turkey's top priority is to enhance confidence in the judiciary by resolving problems caused by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, the justice minister said on Friday.

"Turkey will build a system where no one is imprisoned or convicted for their expression, thoughts, criticisms,” Abdulhamit Gül said at Anadolu Agency’s headquarters in Ankara.

Speaking about the country's Judicial Reform Strategy Document, which was unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Gul stressed the document will contribute positively to Turkey's EU membership process.

Erdogan underlined that the reforms were people- and service-focused and would more effectively protect rights and freedoms, improve the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, strengthen legal security and facilitate access to justice for all.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections by the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.