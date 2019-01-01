Turkey to provide secure Internet access in Syria's liberated areas

Turkey is continuing full-speed in its efforts to ensure stability and security in areas liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists through Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

One of the prominent initiatives launched by Turkey in the region is to provide a "secure internet connection."

As the Internet has become a strategic tool for terrorists in Syria, the project aims to eliminate illegal technical communication infrastructures that were built by YPG/PKK terrorists in the safe zone area.

A local internet service provider based in the southern Turkish town of Gaziantep near the Syrian border plans to bring internet service and a public communications network to the residents in northern Syria, providing reliable internet access and securing data.

The project is expected to begin within three weeks, according to reports.

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.