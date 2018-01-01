Turkish Airlines launches flights to Gambian capital

Turkey's national flag carrier started flights from Istanbul to Banjul, the capital and important port city of Gambia, Turkish Airlines announced on Monday.

"Banjul flights will be operated twice per week and it will be in connection with Dakar flights," the airline said in a statement.

Turkish Airlines said with the flights to Banjul, the company increased its flight network in Africa to 54 by strengthening its presence in the continent.

"Following the addition of Banjul, Turkish Airlines now reaches 123 countries with 305 destinations worldwide," it added.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, has a fleet of nearly 330 aircrafts. Last year, the airline carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.