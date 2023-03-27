Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Zambian capital

File photo
After suspending flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines resumed flying to Lusaka, the capital and biggest city of Zambia.
"Istanbul-Lusaka flights were restarted to be operated twice per week with Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam connection on March 26," Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Monday.
Passengers will able to make round trips to Lusaka with fares starting from $841, including taxes and fees.
Turkish Airlines currently has 410 aircraft and flies to 342 destinations -- 289 international and 53 domestic.