Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Zambian capital

Flights between Istanbul, Lusaka to operate twice per week, national flag carrier says

13:58 . 27/03/2023 Pazartesi
After suspending flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines resumed flying to Lusaka, the capital and biggest city of Zambia.


"Istanbul-Lusaka flights were restarted to be operated twice per week with Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam connection on March 26," Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Monday.


Passengers will able to make round trips to Lusaka with fares starting from $841, including taxes and fees.


Turkish Airlines currently has 410 aircraft and flies to 342 destinations -- 289 international and 53 domestic.

