|
News

Turkish Airlines to evacuate 30,000 more people from earthquake zone on Wednesday

Flag carrier already evacuated 19,000 people from provinces of Adana, Gaziantep, Elazig, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Malatya, Kahramanmaras

14:55 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is planning to evacuate 30,000 people from southern Türkiye after the region was hit by powerful earthquakes, an official announced.


"The evacuation of our citizens from the earthquake zone continues – Adana, Gaziantep, Elazig, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Malatya, Kahramanmaras. Yesterday we carried 19,050 people, and today we plan to evacuate 30,000 more," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.


At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured when two strong earthquakes struck early Monday, according to the latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.


The earthquakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

#Turkish Airlines
#evacuation
#earthquake
#Türkiye
11 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish Airlines to evacuate 30,000 more people from earthquake zone on Wednesday
Rescue teams pull 5-year-old girl alive from rubble 58 hours after quake in southern Türkiye
German chancellor pledges solidarity with Türkiye after devastating earthquakes
Türkiye suffered 'worst' inland shallow earthquake in 21st century: Seismologist
Azerbaijani president visits Turkish Embassy in Baku, offers condolences
'Can't believe I got out alive': Norwegian footballer who survived Türkiye quakes recounts escape
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.