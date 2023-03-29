Turkish, Algerian leaders talk steps to enhance ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune (L)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance the bilateral relations.
In a phone call, the leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for the solidarity and support the Algerians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye.
The presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.