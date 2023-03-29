Turkish, Algerian leaders talk steps to enhance ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance the bilateral relations.





In a phone call, the leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.





Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for the solidarity and support the Algerians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye.



