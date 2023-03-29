|
News

Turkish, Algerian leaders talk steps to enhance ties

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdelmadjid Tebboune exchange greetings on occasion of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in phone call

09:31 . 29/03/2023 Wednesday
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune (L)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune (L)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance the bilateral relations.


In a phone call, the leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.


Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for the solidarity and support the Algerians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye.


The presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Türkiye
#Algeria
#Abdelmadjid Tebboune
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Germany urges nationals to leave Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions