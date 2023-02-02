Turkish, Argentine foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero will meet on Friday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu will host Cafiero in Istanbul, where "bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed," said a ministry statement.





Relations between Türkiye and Argentina date back to the 1940 signing of a protocol of consular affairs between the Ottoman Empire and Argentina.



