Turkish, Argentine foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul for talks

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to host his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero on Friday

16:56 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero will meet on Friday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu will host Cafiero in Istanbul, where "bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed," said a ministry statement.


Relations between Türkiye and Argentina date back to the 1940 signing of a protocol of consular affairs between the Ottoman Empire and Argentina.


Following the 1923 proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye, a bilateral friendship agreement was signed in Rome in 1926, which officially marks the starting point of the countries' diplomatic ties.

