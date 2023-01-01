Turkish, British defense chiefs discuss regional security, Ukraine war

The visiting Turkish defense minister met with the UK's secretary of defense in London on Monday for talks on security.





Hulusi Akar was welcomed with an official military ceremony at the UK Defense Ministry building by Ben Wallace.





The top defense officials met "to discuss strengthening our defense ties and issues of regional security, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the UK Defense Ministry said on Twitter.





Türkiye and the UK "enjoy a close relationship as NATO allies with a history of shared responsibilities," it also said.



