Turkish, Bulgarian presidents have sideline meeting in Prague
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rumen Radev hold closed-door talks on sidelines of European Political Community summit
AA  Friday 09:49, 07 October 2022
File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Thursday met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague, the Czech capital.

Erdogan and Radev held a closed-door meeting at the Prague Castle. No further information was released about the meeting.

Heads of state and government from 44 countries – the 27 EU members and 17 other European countries, including Türkiye, the UK and Azerbaijan – participate at the summit hosted by the Czech government that holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

