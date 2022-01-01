Turkish court approves indictment for captured senior member of Daesh terror group

File photo
A Turkish penal court on Friday approved indictments for three Daesh terror group members, including a senior member captured in September.
In a statement, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul said the indictments, accepted by the Istanbul 23rd High Criminal Court, were filed against three terror suspects, demanding aggravated life sentence for Abu Zeid, who is accused of "violating the constitution.”
Another terrorist, Azzam Ali Hussein Al Neama, is accused of "violating the constitution" and “being a terror group member,” while Makaram Taha Ali of “being a terror group member.”
The indictment demands aggravated life sentence and imprisonment of up to 15 years for Neama and imprisonment of up to 15 years for Taha Ali.
The trial of the terrorists will begin in the coming days.
On Sept. 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the capture of terrorist Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, in a successful operation by the Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police.
