Turkish defense authorities ink deal for more mine clearing vehicles

A supply contract for two mine clearing vehicles (MEMATT) was signed between the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, and the state-owned Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT), which comes under the National Defense Ministry.





The ministry announced on Thursday that delivery of the vehicles was planned to be completed this May.





ASFAT started to design MEMATT in 2019 to end Türkiye's dependence on foreign vehicles in this field, and clear minefields safely. ​​​​​​​





Türkiye has also exported the top-notch minesweepers to Azerbaijan, Togo and Burkina Faso.



