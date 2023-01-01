|
News
Turkish defense chief visits UK to discuss bilateral, regional defense matters
Hulusi Akar arrives in London at official invitation of Defense Secretary Ben Wallace
9:36 . 16/01/2023 Monday
AA
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is welcomed by Turkish Ambassador to London Umit Yalcin at the airport upon his arrival to meet British Defense Minister Ben Wallace in London, United Kingdom on January 15, 2023.

The Turkish defense chief arrived in London on Sunday as the official guest of his UK counterpart.


National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in London at the official invitation of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, said the National Defense Ministry on Twitter.


The two officials will address bilateral and regional defense and security matters and also address matters related to defense industry cooperation, said the Turkish ministry.

#Türkiye
#Hulusi Akar
#UK
#Ben Wallace
#London
