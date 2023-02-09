|
Turkish first lady visits infant survivors of quakes airlifted to Ankara hospital

'They are in the safe hands of our state,' says Emine Erdogan

10:41 . 9/02/2023 Thursday
Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday visited infant survivors of Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes who had been airlifted from Kahramanmaras province to the capital Ankara.

Sixteen unaccompanied infants, including newborns, are currently receiving treatment at Etlik City Hospital.


Erdogan, the first to visit the infants at the hospital, was briefed by health personnel about their state of health. Moved by their plight, the first lady's eyes were filled with tears.


"They are in the safe hands of our state. I will also be a follower of the next process of our infants. I wish to get good news about all our children affected by the disaster and wish a speedy recovery to our injured children," said Erdogan on social media.


Coordinator Chief Physician Bulent Gungorer told Anadolu the infants were doing well.


At least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 injured after 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes shook Pazarcık and Elbistan districts Monday in Kahramanmaras.


Nine other provinces have been affected by the deadly quakes including Malatya, Adiyaman, Hatay and Osmaniye.

#Ankara
#Kahramanmaras
#Elbistan
#Adiyaman
#Hatay
