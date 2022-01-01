Turkish flag raised in New York City during republic day event

File photo
The Turkish flag was raised in New York City as part of an event to mark the 99th anniversary of the Republic Day of Türkiye, with the attendance of the US' most populous city's mayor, Eric Adams.
The event held by Türkiye's Consulate General in New York in the Wall Street area, one of the most important financial centers in the world, also saw the attendance of Feridun Sinirlioglu, Türkiye's UN envoy, Consul General Reyhan Ozgur, diplomats and members of the Turkish American community.
The flag was raised in Bowling Green Park as part of the 22nd Traditional Turkish Flag Raising Ceremony.
- 'New York City is the Istanbul of America'
Adams said he visited Türkiye including Istanbul, Cappadocia and Antalya many times and "really enjoy the spirit and the history" of Türkiye.
"We know that New York City is the Istanbul of America, and we want to continue to thank this community, the people of Turkey, small business owners, you believe in education, you believe in public safety, you believe in the power of really reaching out across our different cultures and making this a great city," he added.
The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk took place Oct. 29, 1923, when the name of the nation and its status as a republic were declared.
The Turkish Grand National Assembly, or parliament, then voted unanimously to make Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.
Türkiye has since celebrated Republic Day on Oct. 29.
