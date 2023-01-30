|
News

Turkish FM due to visit Hungary to discuss bilateral relations

During visit, Mevlut Cavusoglu also to be received by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

17:01 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Türkiye's foreign minister is scheduled to pay an official visit to Hungary on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.


Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also receive Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was invited to the Balkan nation by his counterpart Peter Szijjarto, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


"In the meetings, bilateral relations with our strategic partner and ally Hungary will be elaborated and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and international issues," the statement added.


Cavusoglu will also deliver a keynote speech at a joint panel to be held by the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Hungarian Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

#Mevlut Cavusoglu
#Türkiye
#Hungary
#Viktor Orban
#Peter Szijjarto
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish FM due to visit Hungary to discuss bilateral relations
British Army no longer seen as top-tier fighting force, senior US general reportedly says
Number of Ukrainians to enter Poland since war began tops 9.5M
Iran summons Ukrainian envoy over comments on drone strike
Russia condemns ‘provocative’ drone attacks on defense plant in Iran’s Isfahan
Ukraine plans to join EU in next two years, says premier
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.