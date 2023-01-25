Turkish FM, IAEA chief discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general on Wednesday discussed current developments in Ukraine.





In a phone call, Cavusoglu and Rafael Mariano Grossi exchanged views on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.





Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest nuclear power plants, has been under Russia's control since last March, soon after the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022.





Fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist amid reports of shelling around the area.





Türkiye, internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.



