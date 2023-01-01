Turkish FM meets UN General Assembly president in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday discussed the zero waste project initiated by Türkiye, Ukraine grain deal and Syria with the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, in New York on Friday.





Cavusoglu met Korosi at the UN Headquarters in New York as part of his three-day talks in the US.





In a tweet after the meeting Cavusoglu said that he discussed the zero waste initiative they started under the leadership of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.





Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly Paulina Kubiak also said that the two discussed Türkiye's zero waste initiative.





The UN General Assembly declared the 30th of March as the International Day for Zero Waste last December with a resolution presented by Türkiye.



