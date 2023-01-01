|
Turkish FM meets UN General Assembly president in New York

Main topics discussed at meeting were Türkiye's zero waste initiative, Ukraine grain deal and Syria

9:45 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets with President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi (R) in New York, United States on January 20, 2023.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets with President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi (R) in New York, United States on January 20, 2023.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday discussed the zero waste project initiated by Türkiye, Ukraine grain deal and Syria with the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, in New York on Friday.


Cavusoglu met Korosi at the UN Headquarters in New York as part of his three-day talks in the US.


In a tweet after the meeting Cavusoglu said that he discussed the zero waste initiative they started under the leadership of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.


Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly Paulina Kubiak also said that the two discussed Türkiye's zero waste initiative.


The UN General Assembly declared the 30th of March as the International Day for Zero Waste last December with a resolution presented by Türkiye.


Kubiak also said that they touched on topics related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative - a deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN between Russia and Ukraine aimed at suppling markets with food and fertilizer amid global shortages and rising prices exacerbated by the Ukraine war - and humanitarian aid into Syria.

Turkish FM meets UN General Assembly president in New York
