Turkish FM, OIC head discuss repeated attacks on Quran

The Turkish foreign minister and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday discussed recent repeated attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran.





In a phone call, Mevlut Cavusoglu and OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha evaluated the attacks on the holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands and the Islamic world’s reactions to these attacks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





On Jan. 21, Rasmus Paludan, an extreme-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, under police protection and with permission from the authorities, drawing a wave of condemnations from across the Arab and Islamic worlds.



