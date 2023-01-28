|
News

Turkish FM, OIC head discuss repeated attacks on Quran

In phone call, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hussein Ibrahim Taha also evaluate Islamic world's reaction to attacks on their holy book

09:28 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

The Turkish foreign minister and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday discussed recent repeated attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran.


In a phone call, Mevlut Cavusoglu and OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha evaluated the attacks on the holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands and the Islamic world’s reactions to these attacks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


On Jan. 21, Rasmus Paludan, an extreme-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, under police protection and with permission from the authorities, drawing a wave of condemnations from across the Arab and Islamic worlds.


The next day, Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, tore out pages from a copy of the holy Quran in The Hague and then burned the pages, and then posted video of the provocation online.

#Türkiye
#Mevlut Cavusoglu
#OIC
#Hussein Ibrahim Taha
#attacks
#Quran
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish FM, OIC head discuss repeated attacks on Quran
At least seven killed in armed attack on synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem
3 QUESTIONS: Germany’s decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Pakistan condemns Quran's desecration in Denmark
Russia summons Latvian diplomat over Riga’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
US, EU sign new pact on artificial intelligence collaboration
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.