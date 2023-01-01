|
News

Turkish FM to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Uzbekistan

Current issues and plans on ECO agenda will be discussed, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

14:42 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

The Turkish foreign minister will attend a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.


Mevlut Cavusoglu will "pay a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers to be held in the capital Tashkent," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.


"The work carried out in 2022 within the framework of cooperation under ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues and plans on ECO agenda will be discussed at the meeting," it said.


The statement also emphasized Türkiye's commitment to cooperation efforts aimed at "increasing peace, stability and prosperity of ECO region, along with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO."


The 25th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers was held in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat in November 2021.

#Türkiye
#Mevlut Cavusoglu
#ECO Council of Ministers
#meeting
#Uzbekistan
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish FM to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Uzbekistan
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.