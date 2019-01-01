Turkish FM to attend summit in Geneva

Turkey's foreign minister will travel to Geneva on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans Leaders Summit, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

During the summit hosted by the World Economic Forum, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss the current political and economic challenges and opportunities in the Balkans.

Cavusoglu is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with some of the heads of delegations attending the summit, the statement said.

He is expected to exchange views on economic and social developments for the region's future, it added.