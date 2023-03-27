Turkish FM, UN chief talk zero-waste project

In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday discussed Türkiye's zero-waste project.





Cavusoglu and Guterres also exchanged views on the Black Sea grain deal to enable the free flow of grain to world markets despite the Ukraine war, which was recently extended, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.





Cavusoglu will accompany Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan during her visit to New York on March 30 to attend a session to mark International Day of Zero Waste.





As a special guest of Guterres, Erdogan will make a call for the zero-waste project implemented in Türkiye to be expanded worldwide.





In 2017, under the auspices of Erdogan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.





The project has drawn international praise, with Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York last September.



