Turkish FM, UN relief chief discuss post-quake situation in Türkiye

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Martin Griffiths meet in capital Ankara

15:02 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday met UN relief chief Martin Griffiths to discuss the situation in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region.


Meeting in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu and Griffiths, the undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, exchanged views on the activities of the UN and its agencies in the disaster zones.


Cavusoglu separately held phone calls with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.


At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Kilis, and Malatya. Syria and Lebanon also felt the strong tremors.

