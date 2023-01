Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met with the secretary general of the US Council for Muslim Organizations, a coalition of national, regional and local Muslim groups.





"Discussed fight against Islamophobia and developments in the Middle East," Cavusoglu said after meeting with Oussama Jammal in the capital Ankara.





Founded in 2014, the organization aims to open effective communication and coordination spectrums between all American Muslim organizations.