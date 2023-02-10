|
Turkish FM, US secretary of state discuss situation in quake-hit Türkiye

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Antony Blinken speak about ongoing relief operations in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the situation in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region in a phone call on Thursday.


Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed the ongoing relief operations in the affected areas.


Cavusoglu also separately held phone calls with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kemalettin Haydarov, and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.


The minister also discussed the post-quake situation in Türkiye with UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi.


More than 17,406 people have been killed and over 71,866 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

