File photo
Turkish security forces “neutralized” two terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
The terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, were neutralized in the al-Bab region, a ministry statement said.
The statement said that terrorists also launched a missile from Tal Rifat leaving one member of the Turkish special operations police injured. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu extended condolences to the victim’s family.
The YPG/PKK terror group uses Tal Rifat and surrounding villages to launch attacks against areas cleared from terrorists by Türkiye.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 terrorists in northern Syria
Damaged monastery Ukraine's Donetsek following Russian troop withdrawal
British interior minister complains of ‘low-skilled’ migrants coming to UK
Israel’s Netanyahu slams possible maritime deal with Lebanon
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish relief agency sets up housing facility for Pakistani flood victims