Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria near the border, the Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).