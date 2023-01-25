|
Turkish forces 'neutralize' seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Terrorists targeted in Operation Euphrates Shield, Peace Spring zones, says National Defense Ministry

Turkish security forces “neutralized” seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.


The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones, the ministry said in a statement.


Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.


PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.


Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

