Turkish forces 'neutralize' seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces “neutralized” seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.





The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones, the ministry said in a statement.





Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.





PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.





Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).



