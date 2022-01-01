Turkish forces 'neutralize' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists targeted in Operation Claw-Lock area near Turkish border, says National Defense Ministry
AA Saturday 12:24, 01 October 2022
File photo
#Turkish
#PKK
#Iraq
#terrorists
File photo
Turkish security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Saturday.
The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
“Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” it added.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.
It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Turkish forces 'neutralize' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Hundreds gather to protest cost of living in London, UK
Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan
Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption
13 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal in past three days: Türkiye
Ukrainian forces encircle nearly 5,000 Russian troops in Lyman, official says
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.