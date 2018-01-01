Turkish forces neutralizes 19 terrorists in one week
Two killed, 9 captured, 8 surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry
Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces "neutralized" 19 terrorists in anti-terror operations last week, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.
A statement said security forces carried out 299 counter-terror operations between Jan. 8-15.
Of the 19 terrorists neutralized, two were killed, nine captured while eight surrendered to security forces.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
The terrorists included six senior Daesh members, the statement added.
During the operations, 183 suspects were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the terror group PKK while 71 were taken into custody for alleged links to Daesh. Police also arrested 721 others for suspected ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey -- and 11 others for links to leftist terrorist groups.
Seventy-nine shelters and caves used by PKK terrorists and 19 improvised explosive devices and mines were destroyed in controlled detonations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Hakkari, Batman, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Tunceli, Mus, Bitlis, Sirnak, Tokat, Van and Bingol.
During the operations, security forces also seized 1,168 kilograms (2574.9 pounds) of explosive material, 30 hand grenades, 3,451 rounds of ammunition, and 24 weapons -- including 14 long-barreled and heavy weapons.
Additionally, 3,150 anti-narcotics and contraband operations were carried out, during which 4,608 suspects were captured in nationwide operations, according to the statement.
The raids led to the seizure of 1,896 kg (4,179.9 lb.) of hashish, 698 kg (1538.83 lb.) of heroin, 12,932 illegal drugs, 653,000 packages of smuggled cigarettes and over 19,000 liters of smuggled oil.
Security forces also arrested 986 suspects for crimes related to terrorism and 77 others for organized migrant trafficking crimes.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, leaving 250 people martyred and around 2,200 others wounded.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed.
Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.
In recent years, Turkey has also suffered from a number of attacks by Daesh, including the October 2015 Ankara train station bombing that killed more than 100 people.