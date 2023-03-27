Turkish, Guinean foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Guinean counterpart Morissanda Kouyate met in the capital Ankara on Monday.





"Expressed our gratitude to Guinean Foreign Minister @morissanda for their solidarity after the earthquake," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.





On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa - which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.



