Turkish, Guinean foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Mevlut Cavusoglu thanks Morissanda Kouyate for showing solidarity after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

16:55 . 27/03/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Guinean Foreign Minister, Morissanda Kouyate in Ankara, Turkiye on March 27, 2023.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Guinean counterpart Morissanda Kouyate met in the capital Ankara on Monday.


"Expressed our gratitude to Guinean Foreign Minister @morissanda for their solidarity after the earthquake," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.


On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa - which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.


More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

