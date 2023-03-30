|
Turkish, Hungarian presidents meet in Ankara

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Katalin Novak will hold talks on bilateral ties, regional, international issues

09:30 - 30/03/2023 Thursday
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.


After an official welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Novak will hold talks at the presidential complex, followed by a joint news conference, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.


The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and joint steps to enhance cooperation, it said.


They will also discuss regional and global issues, as well as Türkiye-EU relations.

