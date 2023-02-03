|
Turkish, Indonesian defense chiefs meet in Ankara for talks

Hulusi Akar hosts Prabowo Subianto in capital Ankara to discuss defense issues

3/02/2023
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties.

After holding one-on-one talks and attending inter-delegation meetings, Akar and Subianto signed a military cooperation implementation plan.


Despite a long distance between Türkiye and Indonesia, Akar said history and bilateral ties bring the two countries closer.


"It is important that we increase the cooperation potential between our countries in military training, exercises and the defense industry.


"We believe that the military cooperation implementation plan we signed today will make significant contributions to peace, security and stability of both our regions and the world," he added.


For his part, Subianto said they signed "very historic and very important" plan of action, which will enhance strategic partnership.


"I am very optimistic of the close cooperation ... we can both contribute to peace and stability in the world," he said.


Stressing that Indonesia and Türkiye have a long history and emotional relationship, the minister said the plan will be implemented as soon as possible.

#Hulusi Akar
#Prabowo Subianto
#Indonesia
