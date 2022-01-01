news
Turkish intelligence nabs FETÖ/PDY fugitive
Fugitive had arrest warrant on charges of 'establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization,' say security sources
AA  Saturday 16:19, 12 November 2022
File photo

A member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ/PDY) was caught in an operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and brought to Türkiye, security sources said on Saturday.

Ugur Demirok had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization."

According to sources, Demirok, who works in the covert structure of the FETÖ/PDY terror group, fled abroad after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 in Türkiye.

Demirok, who was found to be active in the terror group's covert structure in the Turkish military and the police force in the past, was also a user of the terrorist organization's encrypted messaging app ByLock.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

