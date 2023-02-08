|
Turkish jets extinguish fire at quake-hit port of Iskenderun

Fire erupted at international port in southern Türkiye's Hatay province after 2 major earthquakes shook the region

09:24 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.


The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by helicopters and aircraft belonging to Turkish land and air forces, respectively.


It also shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.


A 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday. Nine hours later, a 7.6-magnitude quake, centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district, rocked the region, affecting Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa provinces.


The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

