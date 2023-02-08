|
News

Turkish lawmaker, family killed in earthquake

Bodies of AK party lawmaker, family found by search, rescue teams

12:03 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Türkiye’s lawmaker Yakup Taş

A lawmaker from Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) party was killed in an earthquake that hit southern, officials said Tuesday.

Yakup Tas’s body was found alongside his wife, sister, sister-in-law, nephew, niece and a grandchild in Adiyaman province after search and rescue teams found the family.


Tas was in his constituency for a funeral the previous day when the 7.7- and 7.6- magnitude quakes struck.


Born June 16, 1959, in Adiyaman, Tas served as a 27-term deputy.


He was married with six children.

