Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in southeastern Türkiye

'Our fight will continue until terrorism is eradicated,' says Turkish interior minister

17:02 - 13/07/2023 Perşembe
AA
Turkish security forces have “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in southeastern Türkiye, a top official said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized by gendarmerie forces in the Bestler-Dereler region of the Sirnak province.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya congratulated the security forces on the operation.

“Our fight will continue until terrorism is eradicated,” he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​

