Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in southeastern Türkiye

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in southeastern Türkiye, a top official said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized by gendarmerie forces in the Bestler-Dereler region of the Sirnak province.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya congratulated the security forces on the operation.

“Our fight will continue until terrorism is eradicated,” he added.