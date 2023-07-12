|
News

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler meets his Italian, Estonian, Greek counterparts in Vilnius

Guler meets with Guido Crosetto, Hanno Pevkur on sidelines of ongoing NATO summit

15:07 - 12/07/2023 Wednesday
AA
File Photo

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Wednesday met with his Italian, Greek, and Estonian counterparts on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

Guler earlier had a meeting with Italian defense chief Guido Crosetto and Hanno Pevkur, the defense minister of Estonia, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

He then met Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a positive agenda in Turkish-Greek relations and keeping dialogue channels open was stressed, the ministry said.

An agreement to resume confidence-building measures meetings between the countries was also confirmed.

On Tuesday, Guler also took part in a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden.

6 months ago
