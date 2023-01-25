|
News

Turkish navy continues to locate, safely dispose of drifting Black Sea mines

Turkish teams sail for 6,747 hours, fly 1,496 hours to detect and dispose of drifting mines, say officials

16:42 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Turkish Navy teams have carried out thousands of hours of sea voyages and flights to detect and safely dispose of drifting sea mines off the Black Sea coast, officials from the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.


So far, the teams have undertaken 6,747 hours of sea voyages and 1,496 hours of flights, the officials said.


Türkiye issued a NOTMAR (notice to mariners) on March 18 last year because of the threat of drifting sea mines due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the officials added.


In the Western Black Sea, mine surveillance activities kicked off in coordination with the Coast Guard Command and other institutions, including from the air with maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and from the sea with minehunter ships and patrol ships.


While the Istanbul Strait was monitored with electro-optical surveillance systems, the Underwater Defense or SAS teams were put in a high readiness state to destroy mines in case of detection.


The surveillance activities were coordinated with the Romanian and Bulgarian Naval Operations Centers and the necessary information was shared with the parties. Officials of the National Defense Ministry also noted that the activities continue successfully, and that Türkiye was ready for all kinds of assistance if needed.




- Turkish teams destroyed four mines


Since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war, Turkish teams have destroyed four mines. The first mine was detected at the entrance of the Istanbul Strait on March 26, 2022, the second was found on the northern coast of Igneada near the Bulgarian maritime border on March 28 of the same year, and the third was spotted off Türkiye’s northwestern Kocaeli/Kefken coast on April 6, 2022.


Later on Oct. 18, 2022, another mine detected off the coast of Kiyikoy/Kirklareli was destroyed by the teams.


Also on Tuesday, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said in a statement that they destroyed a mine detected in the Black Sea.

#Turkish navy
#Black Sea
#mines
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish navy continues to locate, safely dispose of drifting Black Sea mines
Six European countries give green light to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks
Disinformation 'virus threatens all humanity,' says Turkish official
Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise
Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.