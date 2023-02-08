Turkish people living across Europe mobilize to help quake victims in Türkiye

Turkish people living across Europe have mobilized to help the victims of two powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye, killing at least 5,894 and leaving many in need of assistance.

Turkish people, non-governmental organizations and consulates in the Netherlands launched various campaigns to help those in the quake-hit regions.





Along with financial assistance, people are also collecting essential items to send to Türkiye through many organizations, including the Netherlands Diyanet Foundation.





Vast amounts of relief materials including winter clothes, blankets and heating devices which were collected in the Turkish community's mosques and warehouses are already heading to Türkiye.





The Turkish community across the UK has come together to support people affected by the earthquakes, collecting 10 tons of aid materials in one day to send to the country.





A total of 35 Turkish associations in the UK collected aid materials and winter supplies Monday for the people affected by the devastating quakes.





"We are proud of our community, which collected donations and aid within five or six hours," said Umit Yalcin, Türkiye's ambassador to the UK.





In Greece, the governing New Democracy Party and its youth branch launched a campaign to help victims in Türkiye and Syria. As part of this, they called for collecting necessities.





Additionally, the Greek Basketball Federation, Greek Red Cross, General Confederation of Greek Workers and various municipalities including the capital Athens also launched various campaigns to extend help.





Earlier, in cooperation with the Red Crescent and Red Cross, the Istanbul Greek Universal Federation announced that it would start a blood donation campaign on Saturday.





Finland’s Foreign Ministry announced that it will help Türkiye with financial assistance to provide food, shelter and medical supplies.





Turkish people in the Spanish capital Madrid prepared aid packages and left them in Turkish Airlines’ offices.





The Turkish flag carrier said earlier that it will send earthquake aid free of charge.





Turkish citizens living in the German capital Berlin, the Austrian capital Vienna and the Italian capital Rome are also continuing efforts to extend a helping hand to victims in Türkiye.





Working voluntarily, many people have collected and packaged humanitarian aid to make it ready before sending it to Türkiye.





At least 5,894 people were killed and 34,810 injured after two strong quakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.



