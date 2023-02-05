|
News

Turkish police arrest 15 Daesh suspects in Istanbul

Istanbul Police Department anti-terrorism branch teams started work to decipher the activities of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization and to apprehend the suspects

01:30 . 5/02/2023 Pazar
AA
File photo

File photo

Istanbul police on Saturday arrested 15 Daesh/ISIS suspects who allegedly received instructions to act on some consulates and places of worship for Jews and Christians.

Istanbul Police Department anti-terrorism branch teams started work to decipher the activities of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization and to apprehend the suspects.

The arrests came after the so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) leadership of the terrorist organization Daesh/ISIS allegedly ordered acts against the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul and places of worship belonging to Christian and Jewish citizens following the recent burning of Islam’s holy book, Quran, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, the Istanbul police department said in a statement.

The police said it was determined that the suspects had a connection with the terror group and conflict zones but "concrete threats" against foreign missions and places of worship "could not be detected."

#Directorate of Intelligence Bureau
#Istanbul
#MIT
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
Turkish police arrest 15 Daesh suspects in Istanbul
The indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri People
Civilians bore the brunt of 1,425-day Sarajevo siege
Snow spell adds to pain of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Iran slams IAEA report on Fordow nuclear plant
EU ban on Russian oil products could be counterproductive for energy markets: Experts
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.