Turkish police arrest 15 Daesh suspects in Istanbul

Istanbul police on Saturday arrested 15 Daesh/ISIS suspects who allegedly received instructions to act on some consulates and places of worship for Jews and Christians.

Istanbul Police Department anti-terrorism branch teams started work to decipher the activities of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization and to apprehend the suspects.

The arrests came after the so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) leadership of the terrorist organization Daesh/ISIS allegedly ordered acts against the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul and places of worship belonging to Christian and Jewish citizens following the recent burning of Islam’s holy book, Quran, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, the Istanbul police department said in a statement.