Turkish president Erdogan heads to Indonesia for G20 summit
17th leaders summit to be held in Bali on Nov. 15-16
AA  Monday 08:40, 14 November 2022
File photo

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday departed for Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 leaders summit.

Erdogan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Defense Industries' Presidency Ismail Demir and AK Party spokesman Omer Celik.

The main theme of the summit, which will take place on Nov. 15-16, is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."

In this context, G20 leaders will exchange ideas in three sessions titled Food and Energy Security, Health and Digital Transformation.

Erdogan is expected to hold meetings with the leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the summit.

He will also hold an extensive bilateral meeting with host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before the summit.

During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed in all its dimensions, and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation will be discussed.

