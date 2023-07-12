Turkish President Erdogan meets Albanian Premier Rama at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance met to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.