Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Yusuf Atas was injured by ‘harassing fire’ from terrorists in northern Iraq, says Turkish Defense Ministry
AA Sunday 00:37, 02 October 2022
File photo
A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, authorities said Saturday.
Yusuf Atas was injured after terrorists opened “harassing fire” in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
He later died at a hospital.
The ministry conveyed condolences to Atas’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
