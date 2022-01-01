news
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Soldier suffered fatal wounds in attack in Operation Pence-Simsek zone, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Sunday 14:57, 06 November 2022
File photo

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Infantry Contract Private Firat Guner suffered critical wounds in an attack in the Operation Pence-Simsek zone on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, it added.

The ministry hailed Guner as a “heroic martyr” and extended condolences to the soldier’s family.

Operation Pence-Simsek is among a series of offensives Türkiye has carried out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

