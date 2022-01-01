Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Soldier suffered fatal wounds in attack in Operation Pence-Simsek zone, says National Defense Ministry
AA Sunday 14:57, 06 November 2022
File photo
#Turkish
#Soldier
#Killed
#Iraq
File photo
A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Infantry Contract Private Firat Guner suffered critical wounds in an attack in the Operation Pence-Simsek zone on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.
He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, it added.
The ministry hailed Guner as a “heroic martyr” and extended condolences to the soldier’s family.
Operation Pence-Simsek is among a series of offensives Türkiye has carried out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Regime forces attack refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib, six dead
Six killed as regime forces attack refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib
UN human rights chief urges Elon Musk to ensure human rights on Twitter after mass firings
Azerbaijani premier says Shusha Declaration is 'pinnacle of ties' with Türkiye
Amsterdam mosque hosts thousands of non-Muslims during Night of Museums
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.