Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Infantry Contract Private Mustafa Ozturk was killed after PKK terrorists opened fire at a military base zone, said the ministry.
Three soldiers were also injured in the attack.
The National Defense Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
