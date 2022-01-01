news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
News
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack
3 soldiers also injured in attack, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Monday 10:47, 07 November 2022
File photo

File photo

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Infantry Contract Private Mustafa Ozturk was killed after PKK terrorists opened fire at a military base zone, said the ministry.

Three soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The National Defense Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#Turkish soldier
#northern Iraq
#terror attack
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack

yeniSafak

Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port

yeniSafak

US diplomat to travel to Central Asian countries to reinforce bilateral relations

yeniSafak

Serbs leaving Kosovo’s institutions is historical, tectonic change: Serbian president

yeniSafak

44 Chinese warplanes, 4 ships spotted around Taiwan

yeniSafak

Morocco arrests 300 migrants trying to cross border into Spain