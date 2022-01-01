Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries in northern Iraq

File photo
A Turkish soldier succumbed to his injuries from a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Friday.
Specialist Sgt. Cemil Yavas was hospitalized after a serious injury on Oct. 5 in the Operation Claw Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry wished Allah's mercy upon Yavas, saying he was a "heroic martyr" and offered condolences to his family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
