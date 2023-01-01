Turkish students support orphans worldwide with their pocket money

Turkish students from the southeastern Mardin province extended a helping hand to orphans across the world with their pocket money.





As part of a campaign, named “Every class has an orphan sibling” and launched by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), students from Haci Suphiye Bolunmez Imam Hatip Secondary School saved nearly 5,500 Turkish liras ($292) per month and sponsored 22 orphans in need in Sudan, Sri Lanka, Albania, Afghanistan, and Palestine.





Mehmet Fatih Akman, a teacher in the school, told Anadolu that every class in the school tries to embrace an orphan student.





Hira Dag, 11, a student joining the campaign, said they willingly supported the project, voicing her happiness to be part of it.



